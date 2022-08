Biden tests negative for COVID, White House physician says

President Joe Biden speaks before signing two bills aimed at combating fraud in the COVID-19 small business relief programs at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 5, 2022. Evan Vucci/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden has tested negative for COVID-19 after testing positive with a breakthrough case for days, the White House physician said on Saturday.

The Democratic president will remain in isolation until he tests negative on a second test, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a letter.

Biden, 79, emerged from isolation on July 27 after testing positive for COVID-19 for the first time on July 21. He tested positive again on July 30 in what O'Connor described as a "rebound" case seen in a small percentage of people who take the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

(The story clarifies in paragraph 3 when Biden first emerged from isolation.)

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Daniel Wallis and Will Dunham

