Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesBiden to travel to UK, Belgium in June -White House

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks in the Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to the United Kingdom and Belgium in June for his first overseas trip since taking office, the White House said on Friday.

The trip aims to highlight the U.S. president's "commitment to restoring our alliances, revitalizing the transatlantic relationship, and working in close cooperation with our allies," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

The announcement was made as Biden concluded hosting a global climate summit that marked a renewed U.S. engagement in climate efforts.

Biden will attend the G7 Summit in Cornwall, UK, from June 11-13, where he will hold bilateral meetings with G7 leaders including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the White House said.

From there, Biden will travel to Brussels for the NATO Summit on June 14. "President Biden will affirm the United States’ commitment to NATO, transatlantic security, and collective defense," Psaki said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 3:41 PM UTCSPECIAL REPORT Giant U.S. landlords pursue evictions despite CDC ban

Marvia Robinson was dead tired from a week of overnight long-haul trips when she nosed her Greyhound bus into the station in deep predawn darkness. Still, the 63-year-old driver kept a friendly lilt in her voice as she said goodbye to the riders filing past her and stepping off the bus.

United StatesU.S. officials hopeful as advisers meet again on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
United StatesU.S. police groups to meet with Garland as Minneapolis review begins

Leaders of U.S. police groups will meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday to discuss his sweeping civil investigation into policing practices in Minneapolis and similar probes, according to a spokesman for the National Sheriffs’ Association.

United StatesA cheerleader's Snapchat profanity gets U.S. Supreme Court's attention
United StatesU.S. govt stops funding for late-stage study of Inovio's COVID-19 vaccine