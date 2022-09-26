Biden urges companies to lower costs for consumers

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss, as they attend the 77th U.N. General Assembly, in New York, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday urged companies running gas stations, banks and cell phone services to lower costs for consumers coping with inflation.

During a White House meeting, Biden said that "junk fees" such as bank overdraft fees and cellular phone termination charges were hurting families and that gas station operators needed to lower prices at the pump "now."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Katharine Jackson, editing by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.