Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesBiden urges Congress to act on gun safety measures in wake of Indianapolis shooting

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said in a statement that the deadly rampage at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was the "latest in a string of tragedies" and urged Congress to address the "epidemic" of gun violence by enacting gun safety measures.

"Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence," Biden said in the statement. "It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 2:48 PM UTCBiden administration to invest $1.7 billion to fight COVID-19 variants

The Biden administration on Friday said it will invest $1.7 billion to help states and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention fight COVID-19 variants that are rapidly spreading across the United States.

United StatesHouse Republicans who voted to back Trump's false election claims lag in fundraising
United StatesU.S. parents begin to ask: Should my child get a COVID-19 shot?
United StatesGunman's motive still unclear in massacre of eight at Indianapolis FedEx site
United StatesBiden keeps U.S. refugee cap at 15,000 rather than raise it -official