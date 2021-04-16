U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said in a statement that the deadly rampage at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis was the "latest in a string of tragedies" and urged Congress to address the "epidemic" of gun violence by enacting gun safety measures.

"Too many Americans are dying every single day from gun violence," Biden said in the statement. "It stains our character and pierces the very soul of our nation."

