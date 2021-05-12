Pharmacist technician Racine Frazer prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to be administered to Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) workers at Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged parents to get their children vaccinated after a government advisory panel authorized the Pfizer's(PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

"Now that vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and up, and I encourage their parents to make sure they get the shot," Biden said. "This is one more giant step on our fight against the pandemic."

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel on Wednesday backed use of the vaccine for younger adolescents in a unanimous vote. read more

