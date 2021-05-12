Skip to main content

United StatesBiden urges parents to get kids vaccinated after CDC panel OKs Pfizer vaccine

Reuters
1 minute read
1/2

Pharmacist technician Racine Frazer prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to be administered to Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) workers at Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged parents to get their children vaccinated after a government advisory panel authorized the Pfizer's(PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.

"Now that vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and up, and I encourage their parents to make sure they get the shot," Biden said. "This is one more giant step on our fight against the pandemic."

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel on Wednesday backed use of the vaccine for younger adolescents in a unanimous vote. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 8:52 PM UTCCheney ousted by U.S. House Republicans, but will seek re-election

House of Representatives Republicans on Wednesday ejected Liz Cheney from their leadership ranks as punishment for repudiating former U.S. President Donald Trump's false claims of a stolen election, but she remained defiant and made plans to seek re-election to Congress.

United StatesRepublicans tell Biden tax hikes are a 'red line' in recovery plan
United StatesBiden urges parents to get kids vaccinated after CDC panel OKs Pfizer vaccine
United StatesMinnesota judge finds aggravating factors in George Floyd murder
United StatesWhite supremacist groups pose rising U.S. threat, Garland says