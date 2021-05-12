United StatesBiden urges parents to get kids vaccinated after CDC panel OKs Pfizer vaccine
U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged parents to get their children vaccinated after a government advisory panel authorized the Pfizer's(PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 15.
"Now that vaccine is authorized for ages 12 and up, and I encourage their parents to make sure they get the shot," Biden said. "This is one more giant step on our fight against the pandemic."
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisory panel on Wednesday backed use of the vaccine for younger adolescents in a unanimous vote. read more
