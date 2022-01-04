Biden urges vaccines, says not even the White House is immune to COVID-19

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with members of the White House COVID-19 Response Team on the latest developments related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in the South Court Auditorium at the White House complex in Washington, U.S., January 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that COVID-19 cases were rising even at the White House as he urged unvaccinated Americans to get vaccinated and others to get booster shots.

"Unvaccinated are taking up hospital beds and crowded emergency rooms and intensive care units," Biden said at the White House as he met with his COVID-19 response team.

"So, please, please, please get vaccinated now," he said.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; writing by Merdie Nzanga; editing by Tim Ahmann

