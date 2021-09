U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will travel to New Orleans on Friday to survey damage from Hurricane Ida and meet with state and local leaders, the White House said on Wednesday. Reporting by Tim Ahmann Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.