Biden vows to fight 'MAGA Republicans' who threaten U.S. republic

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on what he calls the "continued battle for the Soul of the Nation" in front of Independence Hall at Independence National Historical Park, Philadelphia, U.S., September 1, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump and the 'MAGA' Republican politicians who follow in his footsteps are threatening the United States, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic," Biden said, speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

"I will not stand by and watch elections in this country be stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they lost," Biden said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler

