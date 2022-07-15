Biden vows to use all powers to fulfill global warming pledge

U.S. President Joe Biden attends a news conference at Waldorf Astoria in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia July 15, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he would use every power he has as president to fulfill his pledge to fight global warming.

The remarks, delivered during a visit to Saudi Arabia, came after powerful Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday he would not support a Democratic proposal for new climate change spending and higher taxes for corporations and wealthier Americans.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler

