Biden vows to use all powers to fulfill global warming pledge
WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday he would use every power he has as president to fulfill his pledge to fight global warming.
The remarks, delivered during a visit to Saudi Arabia, came after powerful Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said on Thursday he would not support a Democratic proposal for new climate change spending and higher taxes for corporations and wealthier Americans.
Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Leslie Adler
