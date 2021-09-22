Biden wants to keep working on police reform bill but willing to take executive action

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Summit as part of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex in Washington, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday said the White House will continue to work with the U.S. Congress on police reform and he will also look into further executive actions he can take to help hold police officers accountable for breaking the law after negotiations in the Senate on reform legislation failed. read more

"I still hope to sign into law a comprehensive and meaningful police reform bill that honors the name and memory of George Floyd, because we need legislation to ensure lasting and meaningful change," Biden said, referring to the Black man killed in Minneapolis during an arrest.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chris Reese

