Biden weighs authority to declare abortion-related public health emergency after Roe overturned

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing an executive order to help safeguard women's access to abortion and contraception after the Supreme Court last month overturned Roe v Wade decision that legalized abortion, at the White House in Washington, U.S., July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he has asked his administration to consider whether he has authority to declare an abortion-related public health emergency in wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The comments come after Biden on Friday signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. read more

Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own

party to take action after the landmark decision last month to

overturn Roe v. Wade, which upended roughly 50 years of

protections for women's reproductive rights.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford

