Biden weighs authority to declare abortion-related public health emergency after Roe overturned
July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday said he has asked his administration to consider whether he has authority to declare an abortion-related public health emergency in wake of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.
The comments come after Biden on Friday signed an executive order to ease access to services to terminate pregnancies. read more
Biden, a Democrat, has been under pressure from his own
party to take action after the landmark decision last month to
overturn Roe v. Wade, which upended roughly 50 years of
protections for women's reproductive rights.
