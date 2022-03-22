Biden will announce joint action on reducing European reliance on Russia oil and gas -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden discusses the United States' response to Russian invasion of Ukraine and warns CEOs about potential cyber attacks from Russia at Business Roundtable's CEO Quarterly Meeting in Washington, DC, U.S., March 21, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will announce joint action on enhancing European energy security and reducing its dependence on Russian oil and natural gas.

Biden is traveling to Europe later this week, where he will meet with NATO allies, G7 leaders and European Union leaders.

Reporting By Alexandra Alper and Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Chris Reese

