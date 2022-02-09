Biden will engage 'soon' with France's Macron over Russia -White House

WASHINGTON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden plans to engage with French President Emmanuel Macron soon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday.

"We will continue to be in very close contact with our French counterparts" about the possible threat of a Russian invasion into Ukraine, Psaki said.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki's reflection is seen on a TV camera lens as she holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 8, 2022.

Macron and Biden had spoken twice in the past week, she said. "I expect he will be engaged with him soon," she added.

Macron this week became the first leader of a major Western power to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin since Russia massed troops near Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Heather Timmons Editing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O'Brien

