Skip to main content

United States

Biden will not invoke executive privilege on Trump records in Jan. 6 probe -White House

1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines and booster shots in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will not invoke executive privilege to shield former President Donald Trump's records in relation to an investigation into the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

"The president has already concluded that it would not be appropriate to assert executive privilege," Psaki said. "And so, we will respond promptly to these questions as they arise."

Reporting by Heather Timmons; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 6:49 PM UTC

Trump-backed Arizona election review reaffirms Biden win, Texas launches audit

Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden in Arizona's most populous county, a review of results by allies of Trump in the Republican Party has reaffirmed, according to a draft report of the findings seen by Reuters on Friday.

United States
Former Minneapolis officer in George Floyd case to appeal murder conviction
United States
Proud Boy known as 'Milkshake' pleads not guilty to U.S. Capitol riot charges
United States
U.S. House set to debate $1 trillion infrastructure bill Monday -Pelosi
United States
White House wants millions of government contractors vaccinated by Dec. 8