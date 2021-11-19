Biden will not nominate Ron Bloom to new term on Postal Board -- sources

Chairman of the United States Postal Service Board of Governors Ron Bloom speaks via video conference during a House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing on "Legislative Proposals to Put the US Postal Service on Sustainable Financial Footing" on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., February 24, 2021. Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will not nominate United States Postal Board of Governors chairman Ron Bloom to serve a new term, which will force him to leave the board next month, sources told Reuters.

Bloom has drawn anger from some Democrats in Congress over his support for a plan from Postmaster Louis DeJoy released earlier this year to restructure the U.S. Postal Service's (USPS) operations and cut forecast red ink. The board last week voted to re-elect Bloom as chairman, even though the White House had not decided whether to renominate him.

Reporting by David Shepardson

