U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks to members of "the intelligence community workforce and its leadership" as he visits the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in nearby McLean, Virginia outside Washington, U.S., July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will announce on Thursday a requirement that all federal employees and contractors be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be required to submit to regular testing, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.