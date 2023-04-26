Biden would veto bill to overturn heavy duty truck emissions rules

Joe Biden walks past solar panels while touring the Plymouth Area Renewable Energy Initiative in Plymouth, New Hampshire, U.S., June 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - The White House said President Joe Biden would veto a bill seeking to overturn Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rules that aim to drastically cut smog- and soot-forming emissions from heavy-duty trucks.

The U.S. Senate is set to vote later Wednesday on a measure seeking to repeal the Biden administration rule finalized in December. Republicans argue it was overly challenging to implement, would make trucks cost prohibitive for small business owners, and increase supply chain costs. The White House said the rule "cuts pollution, boosts public health, and advances environmental justice."

