Biden: You'll know 'real soon' about my election plans















WASHINGTON, April 24 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday he plans to run again as he gears up for a bruising re-election battle, amid expectations of a formal announcement via video as soon as Tuesday.

"I told you I'm planning on running. I'll let you know real soon when," Biden said.

(This story has been corrected to change Biden's quote)

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Nandita Bose in Washington











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.