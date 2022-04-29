Biden's 'constructive' talks with Mexico focused on migration -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden announces additional military aid for Ukraine as well as fresh sanctions against Russia, during a speech in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's talks with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador largely centered on migration and steps to reduce it, the White House said on Friday.

The tone of the call was "very constructive," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese

