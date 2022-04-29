1 minute read
Biden's 'constructive' talks with Mexico focused on migration -White House
WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's talks with his Mexican counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador largely centered on migration and steps to reduce it, the White House said on Friday.
The tone of the call was "very constructive," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.
Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw and Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Chris Reese
