Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely resolved', his physician says

U.S. President Joe Biden, who tested positive for COVID-19 while experiencing mild symptoms, sits at his desk in the White House residence in this handout photo obtained from President Biden's Twitter account on July 21, 2022. Courtesy Twitter President Biden@POTUS/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have now "almost completely resolved" and he now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen, his physician said in a memo on Tuesday.

Biden will continue to isolate, the physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Ismail Shakil

