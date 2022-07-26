1 minute read
Biden's COVID symptoms 'almost completely resolved', his physician says
WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms have now "almost completely resolved" and he now feels well enough to resume his physical exercise regimen, his physician said in a memo on Tuesday.
Biden will continue to isolate, the physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said.
Reporting by Katharine Jackson and Ismail Shakil
