Biden's daughter Ashley tests positive for COVID-19 -White House

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden speaks by video feed during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2020. 2020 Democratic National Convention/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley, has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said on Wednesday.

Ashley Biden, 40, was scheduled to travel to Central America with her mother, first lady Jill Biden, departing on Wednesday afternoon, but will no longer make the trip, the White House said.

It was not immediately clear when Ashley Biden was last with the president.

Reporting by Paul Grant

