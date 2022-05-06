Biden's daughter won't travel to Europe after contact with COVID-positive person

FILE PHOTO - Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley Biden speaks by video feed during the 4th and final night of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, as participants from across the country are hosted over video links from the originally planned site of the convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2020. 2020 Democratic National Convention/Pool via REUTERS

May 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's daughter Ashley will not travel to Europe with the first lady after having "close contact" with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said on Thursday.

Ashley Biden, 40, has tested negative for COVID, the White House said.

"However, at the recommendation of her physician and out of an abundance of caution she will not travel with her mother to Europe," the White House said in a written statement.

Jill Biden plans to leave Washington on Thursday for Romania and Slovakia, where she will highlight U.S. commitment to Ukrainian refugees, according to her office. read more

The president's wife is due to meet U.S. service members and embassy personnel, displaced Ukrainian parents and children, humanitarian aid workers and teachers during the four-day trip, her office said.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Jacqueline Wong

