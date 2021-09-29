Biden's defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin responds to questions during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on "Ending the U.S. Military Mission in Afghanistan" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2021. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern on Wednesday about U.S.-Afghan pilots and other personnel being held in Tajikistan after fleeing there last month, during a hearing where a lawmaker complained of foot-dragging by U.S. diplomats.

"We will get with State (Department officials) right away to see if we can move this forward. I share your concerns," Austin said in response to Republican Rep. Austin Scott during a hearing at the House Armed Services Committee.

Reuters exclusively provided first-person accounts from U.S.-trained Afghan personnel being held at a sanatorium in a mountainous, rural area outside of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, waiting and hoping for over a month for transfer by the United States. Among the 143 Afghans there is a pregnant pilot.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle

