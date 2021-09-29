Skip to main content

United States

Biden's defense secretary says concerned about Afghan pilots in Tajikistan

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin responds to questions during a House Armed Services Committee hearing on "Ending the U.S. Military Mission in Afghanistan" in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, U.S., September 29, 2021. Rod Lamkey/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin expressed concern on Wednesday about U.S.-Afghan pilots and other personnel being held in Tajikistan after fleeing there last month, during a hearing where a lawmaker complained of foot-dragging by U.S. diplomats.

"We will get with State (Department officials) right away to see if we can move this forward. I share your concerns," Austin said in response to Republican Rep. Austin Scott during a hearing at the House Armed Services Committee.

Reuters exclusively provided first-person accounts from U.S.-trained Afghan personnel being held at a sanatorium in a mountainous, rural area outside of the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, waiting and hoping for over a month for transfer by the United States. Among the 143 Afghans there is a pregnant pilot.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Patricia Zengerle

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:30 PM UTC

'Unmitigated disaster' - Republicans pick at Biden's defense of Afghan pullout

Republican U.S. lawmakers tried on Wednesday to pick apart President Joe Biden's defense of his withdrawal from Afghanistan as they attacked his judgment and honesty during a second day of contentious Congressional hearings with Pentagon leaders.

United States
Judge temporarily blocks key aspect of new Arizona abortion law
United States
Senate working to fund gov't until early December, avoid shutdown -Schumer
United States
Factbox: Congress struggles over U.S. debt ceiling as deadline looms
United States
Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line