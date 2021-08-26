Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden's meeting with Israeli PM rescheduled to Friday -officials

U.S. President Joe Biden gives a statement about the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A White House meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was rescheduled to Friday, a White House official and an Israeli official said on Thursday.

U.S. and Israeli officials said earlier the meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday morning, was delayed while Biden held consultations with aides about two explosions near Kabul's airport amid a frantic evacuation effort from Afghanistan.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Matt Spetalnick; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

