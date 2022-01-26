Biden's nominee to replace Justice Breyer to receive 'prompt' Senate hearing - Schumer

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and U.S. Senators Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Jon Ossoff (D-GA) meet with the media following Senate Democratic lunch, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's nominee to replace Liberal Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court will receive a "prompt hearing" and will be considered and confirmed by the full Senate with "all deliberate speed", Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

Breyer, at 83 the oldest member of the U.S. Supreme Court, will retire at the end of the court's current term that runs through the end of June, NBC News and CNN reported on Wednesday. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

