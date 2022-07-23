Biden's physician: president's COVID conditions continue to improve

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to the media as he arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. July 20, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include "less troublesome" sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches, his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo on Saturday.

Biden's lungs remain clear and his oxygen saturation "continues to be excellent on room air," the doctor said.

Biden most likely has the BA5 variant, O'Connor said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Diane Craft

