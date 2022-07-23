1 minute read
Biden's physician: president's COVID conditions continue to improve
1/2
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's COVID-19 symptoms continue to improve and now include "less troublesome" sore throat, runny nose, loose cough and body aches, his physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in a memo on Saturday.
Biden's lungs remain clear and his oxygen saturation "continues to be excellent on room air," the doctor said.
Biden most likely has the BA5 variant, O'Connor said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Diane Craft
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.