Bidens report $580,000 in 2022 income, contribution to police foundation

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Marine One
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden exit Marine One as they return from Camp David at Fort McNair, Washington, D.C., U.S. April 9, 2023. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

WASHINGTON, April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill released their federal tax return on Tuesday, showing the couple earned nearly $580,000 last year and paid an effective federal income tax rate of 23.8%.

The Bidens also donated roughly 3.5% of their income, or $20,180, to 20 charities, including one apparently associated with U.S. police unions.

The Bidens reported 2022 federal adjusted gross income of $579,514 and paid $137,658 in federal income tax. The previous year, Biden's first as president, they reported $610,702 in income.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt Editing by Chris Reese

