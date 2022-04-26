Biden's sanctions coordinator Singh to take leave of absence -Washington Post

Daleep Singh, U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for international economics, speaks about sanctions against Russia during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 22, 2022. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's sanctions coordinator Daleep Singh plans to take an extended leave of absence starting in May, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.

The White House is considering a number of replacements for the role, including Mike Pyle, who serves as chief economic adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Post.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Tim ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.