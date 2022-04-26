1 minute read
Biden's sanctions coordinator Singh to take leave of absence -Washington Post
WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's sanctions coordinator Daleep Singh plans to take an extended leave of absence starting in May, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday, citing three people familiar with the matter.
The White House is considering a number of replacements for the role, including Mike Pyle, who serves as chief economic adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, according to the Post.
Reporting by Caitlin Webber; Editing by Tim ahmann
