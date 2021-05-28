Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden's tax hike plans would raise $2.4 trillion after energy, child credits-Treasury

The Biden administration's proposals to raise taxes on corporations and wealthy Americans would increase revenues by nearly $2.4 trillion over a decade, after backing out hefty tax deductions and credits to support clean energy, children and families, the Treasury said on Friday.

The Treasury said that corporate tax hike proposals, including new global minimum taxes, would lift revenues by $2.035 trillion over a decade, including $98 billion in fiscal 2022 and $195.7 billion in fiscal 2023. The estimates were contained in the Treasury's revenue "Green Book" that accompanied Biden's $6 trillion overall budget proposal read more

