Bill addressing U.S. lawmakers' stocks likely this month, Pelosi says
WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Proposed legislation to address U.S. lawmakers' stock holdings and trades should come together later this month, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.
