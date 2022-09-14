Bill addressing U.S. lawmakers' stocks likely this month, Pelosi says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) answers questions during a news conference about her recent Congressional delegation trip to the Indo-Pacific region, on Capitol Hill in Washington, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Proposed legislation to address U.S. lawmakers' stock holdings and trades should come together later this month, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Wednesday.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey; editing by Kanishka Singh

