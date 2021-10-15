United States
Bill Clinton to remain in hospital overnight, his health is improving -spokesman
1 minute read
1/2
Oct 15 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton will remain in hospital overnight, his spokesman said on Twitter, adding that Clinton's health indicators were "trending in the right direction."
Clinton, 75, who left office in 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-coronavirus infection. read more
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.