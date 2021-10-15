Bill Clinton to remain in hospital overnight, his health is improving -spokesman

A view shows the sign of the University of California Irvine Douglas Hospital, after it was announced that former U.S. President Bill Clinton has been admitted to the UCI Medical Center, in Orange, California, U.S. October 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Bill Clinton will remain in hospital overnight, his spokesman said on Twitter, adding that Clinton's health indicators were "trending in the right direction."

Clinton, 75, who left office in 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-coronavirus infection. read more

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

