The U.S. Capitol building is pictured in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - A Democratic bill to fund the U.S. government through Dec. 3 and suspend the nation's borrowing limit until the end of 2022 secured enough votes to pass the House of Representatives on Tuesday, heading to the Senate where Republicans vow to block it.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

