People participate in the "NYC Dyke March" in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 26, 2021. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - A bill to protect gay marriage rights secured enough votes to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, garnering some bipartisan support.

Voting was continuing on the measure.

Reporting by Moira Warburton

