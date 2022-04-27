1 minute read
Bill requiring U.S. federal judges to disclose more financial interests passes House, awaits Biden's signature
WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - A bill requiring U.S. federal judges to disclose more about their financial interests passed the House in a rare bipartisan voice vote, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for signing into law.
Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Moira Warburton in Washington
