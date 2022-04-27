Bill requiring U.S. federal judges to disclose more financial interests passes House, awaits Biden's signature

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he visits Portland International Airport in Portland, Oregon, U.S. April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) - A bill requiring U.S. federal judges to disclose more about their financial interests passed the House in a rare bipartisan voice vote, sending the bill to President Joe Biden for signing into law.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston and Moira Warburton in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.