Biogen agrees to $900 mln drug kickback settlement, U.S. Justice Dept says
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday that Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) had agreed to pay $900 million to resolve allegations it paid doctors kickbacks to prescribe multiple sclerosis drugs, leading to the submission of false Medicare and Medicaid claims.
Reporting by Eric Beech and Rami Ayyub Editing by Chris Reese
