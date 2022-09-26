Biogen agrees to $900 mln drug kickback settlement, U.S. Justice Dept says

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A test tube is seen in front of displayed Biogen logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday that Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) had agreed to pay $900 million to resolve allegations it paid doctors kickbacks to prescribe multiple sclerosis drugs, leading to the submission of false Medicare and Medicaid claims.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Rami Ayyub Editing by Chris Reese

