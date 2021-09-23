Skip to main content

Blinken in meeting with France's Le Drian discussed bilateral ties, Indo-Pacific

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting with Foreign Ministers of the ASEAN Nations on the sidelines of the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S. September 23, 2021. Kena Betancur/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Thursday in New York, the U.S. State Department said, and discussed plans for 'in-depth bilateral consultations' after Washington and Paris plunged into a diplomatic crisis last week over a submarine deal.

France was incensed by Australia's decision last week to opt instead for a deal with the United States and Britain to purchase nuclear-powered submarines, and it recalled its ambassadors to Washington and Canberra for consultations.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk

