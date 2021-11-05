Blinken names two officials to lead U.S. response to Havana Syndrome cases

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on modernizing American diplomacy during a speech from the Department of State’s Foreign Service Institute in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., October 27, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/Pool/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday named two new officials to coordinate Washington's response to so-called Havana Syndrome health incidents that have affected U.S. diplomats and officials overseas.

Blinken said in an address that Ambassador Jonathan Moore will serve as coordinator of the department's Health Incident Response Task Force and Ambassador Margaret Uyehara will lead a team supporting affected employees.

"This is an urgent priority for President Biden, for me, for our entire government," Blinken said.

Reporting by David Brunnstrom, Susan Heavey and Simon Lewis, Editing by Franklin Paul

