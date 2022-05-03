Blinken to outline U.S. China policy in speech on Thursday

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the 52nd annual Conference on the Americas luncheon at the State Department in Washington, U.S., May 3, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on Thursday outlining U.S. policy towards China, the State Department said.

Blinken will give the speech at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (1500 GMT) at Washington's George Washington University, at an event hosted by the Asia Society think tank, the State Department said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.