-Blinken says Biden to tell Putin U.S. will stand up against aggressive actions

U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's President Vladimir Putin meet for the U.S.-Russia summit at Villa La Grange in Geneva, Switzerland, June 16, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will tell Russian President Vladimir Putin in their meeting that the United States is determined to stand resolutely against any reckless or aggressive actions that Russia may pursue and to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday.

Blinken told the Reuters Next conference that when the two leaders speak, Biden will also lay out to Putin the U.S. desire for greater predictability and stability in ties with Russia.

