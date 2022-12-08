Blinken says he spoke to sister of detained American Whelan

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint news conference with Sweden’s Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom and Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto at the State Department in Washington, U.S., December 8, 2022. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade Rhodes

Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had spoken on Thursday to the sister of Paul Whelan, the ex-U.S. Marine who is being detained in Russia, on the same day that a prisoner swap releasing U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner was announced.

"I spoke to his sister, Elizabeth Whelan, a short while ago. I have to say the Whelan family is remarkable," Blinken told CBS News.

