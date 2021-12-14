Blinken to Senate: Confirm ambassadors for the sake of U.S. national security

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi speak after signing a Memorandum Of Understanding on Maritime Cooperation at the Pancasila Building in Jakarta, Indonesia December 14, 2021. Olivier Douliery/Pool via REUTERS

JAKARTA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday made a plea to the U.S. Senate to speed up confirming President Joe Biden's nominees for ambassador posts, saying having only a fraction of key envoys on the ground was hampering efforts to deal with foreign policy challenges.

"This is a huge problem," Blinken told a news conference in Jakarta, the first stop on a wider Southeast Asia trip that covers Malaysia and Thailand.

As of last week, only 16% of the Biden administration's ambassadors were confirmed, he said, compared with the 70%-90% in the last three administrations.

"And virtually every challenge we face, including dealing with Russia, with China, with non-state factors, we're hampered by the fact that we don't have our full national security and foreign policy team on the field," Blinken said.

He added that he had spoken about the problem with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday night. "For the sake of our national security, the Senate must act," he said.

Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio have put holds on Biden's ambassadors. Confirmation of Nicholas Burns, Biden's nominee to be the U.S. ambassador in Beijing, is one of the key posts that is still held up.

