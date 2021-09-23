Skip to main content

United States

Blinken says U.S. soon will release new strategy for Indo-Pacific region

1 minute read

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council at the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, U.S. September 23, 2021. John Minchillo/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Thursday that Washington would soon release a new comprehensive strategy for the wider Indo-Pacific region.

The Biden administration is hoping to pivot from the crisis in Afghanistan to focus on its main national security priority of countering a rising China.

Speaking at the start of a meeting with his counterparts in the 10-nation bloc on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, Blinken said the U.S. strategy would emerge "this fall" and "builds on our shared vision for a free, open, interconnected, resilient and secure region."

"It will reflect Southeast Asia's importance to the Indo-Pacific region and the critical role that ASEAN plays in determining the region's future," he added.

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Editing by Howard Goller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 12:46 PM UTC

White House analysis says wealthy Americans pay far less in taxes than others

The White House on Thursday published a new economic analysis that showed how the wealthiest Americans pay far less in taxes than others - an effort to bolster President Joe Biden's push to increase taxes on the rich to fund his economic agenda.

United States
Schumer, Pelosi announce revenue deal for Biden's social agenda
United States
Search for Gabby Petito's fiance in Florida wilderness enters sixth day
United States
Unruly U.S. airline passenger incidents fall but still too high, regulator says
United States
U.S. special envoy to Haiti quits over 'inhumane' migrant deportations