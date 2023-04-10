Blinken to travel to UK, Ireland, Vietnam, Japan this week















WASHINGTON, April 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to accompany President Joe Biden on his visit to the United Kingdom and Ireland this week before traveling to Vietnam and Japan, the State Department said on Monday.

Biden will visit the UK and Ireland from Tuesday to Friday.

Blinken will go on to Hanoi, where he will hold talks with Vietnamese officials and celebrate the 10th anniversary of the two countries' Comprehensive Partnership, the department said.

He will attend the G7 foreign ministers meeting in Karuizawa, Japan, where he and his counterparts will discuss a range of global issues, including Russia’s continued war against Ukraine, nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.