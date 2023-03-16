BNSF train derails in Washington state, spills diesel fuel















March 16 (Reuters) - A BNSF Railway train derailed in Washington state on Thursday along the Padilla Bay waterfront, spilling fuel to a berm on the land side of the tracks, the state Ecology Department said.

Local media reports earlier stated that the derailed train spilled 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel on tribal land along Puget Sound.

"Our original estimate of maximum potential spill of 5,000 gallons was based on fuel tank capacity of the two locomotives. Our current estimate is now no more than 2,500 gallons spilled to soil," the state Ecology Department said.

"No injuries, and no impacts to water or wildlife were detected. The cause of the derailment is currently unknown."

BNSF Railway was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier in the day, BNSF Railway confirmed that a train carrying corn syrup derailed near Topock, Arizona, on Wednesday, near the California border.

