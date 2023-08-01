Body pulled from NYC waterway identified as missing Goldman staffer -NYPD

Aug 1 (Reuters) - The New York City Police Department said on Tuesday that a body found in a New York City creek has been identified as missing John Castic, reportedly a Goldman Sachs (GS.N) staffer.

"The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death," the NYPD said.

Castic, 27, was last seen on Saturday at about 2:30 a.m. leaving a "Zeds Dead" concert at The Brooklyn Mirage in East Williamsburg, according to a Fox News Digital report.

Reporting by Manya Saini and Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.