Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Boston mayor fires police chief over historical domestic abuse allegations

2 minute read

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey fired Police Commissioner Dennis White on Monday following a review of domestic abuse allegations made by his former wife more than 20 years ago.

White, who denied the allegations, has been on administrative leave since February after a Boston Globe report that his ex-wife accused him of abuse during their relationship.

Janey told a City Hall announcement she made her decision based largely on comments White made during a hearing into the matter.

"Dennis White has repeatedly asserted that the domestic violence allegations against him are false, but he stated in his hearing and during the investigation that he has hit and pushed members of his household," Janey told reporters.

"The allegations and evidence of this behavior raised serious questions about his fitness to lead the Boston Police Department," the acting mayor said.

Janey, who was city council president, became acting mayor when the elected mayor, Marty Walsh, was named to be President Joe Biden's Labor Secretary.

White had been in the job for only two days before he was placed on leave.

Nick Carter, an attorney for the former commissioner, said he was disappointed by the acting mayor's decision.

"Dennis White asked that the Acting Mayor and City be guided by the truth and facts, because he knew the truth was on his side. Acting Mayor Janey never asked Commissioner White a single question throughout this process, including at her final meeting with him on June 2," Carter said in a statement, according to WCVB television.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 12:55 AM UTCU.S. Supreme Court blocks permanent residency for some immigrants

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to let immigrants who have been allowed to stay in the United States on humanitarian grounds apply to become permanent residents if they entered the country illegally, siding with President Joe Biden's administration.

United StatesU.S. seizes $2.3 mln in bitcoin paid to Colonial Pipeline hackers
United StatesFrom Vermont to Kentucky, some Republicans expand voting access in 2021
United StatesU.S. agents to start wearing body cameras when serving warrants
United StatesNewsmax turned down embattled Republican Matt Gaetz for a job -spokesperson