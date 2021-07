The Boy Scouts of America headquarters is pictured in Irving, Texas, February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Sharp

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The Boy Scouts of America has reached a $850 million settlement with 60,000 men who brought sex abuse claims against the organization, two victims' groups said on Thursday.

Reporting by Maria Chutchian; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

