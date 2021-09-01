Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Britney Spears' lawyer wants father out immediately as conservator

2 minute read
1/2

Britney Spears poses at the premiere of "Once Upon a Time In Hollywood" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

LOS ANGELES, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The father of Britney Spears should step down immediately and without conditions from his role as conservator of her estate, the singer's lawyer said in court documents.

Mathew Rosengart, the pop star's lawyer, accused Jamie Spears of trying to link his departure from his 13-year-long role with payment of some $2 million in fees to his attorneys and for experts handling the media.

"Britney Spears will not be extorted," Rosengart said in documents filed with Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday.

"Mr. Spears blatant attempt to barter (his) suspension and removal in exchange for approximately $2 million in payments, on top of the millions already reaped from Ms. Spears’s estate by Mr. Spears and his associates, is a non-starter," Rosengart said.

Jamie Spears said for the first time earlier this month that he would relinquish control of his daughter's $60 million estate because he did not believe that a public battle would be in her best interests. read more

But he gave no date for his departure and said he first wanted to get the latest bills for work by his attorneys approved by the court. Under conservatorship rules, Britney Spears pays for all costs incurred by her and others.

"Having finally acknowledged that his time as conservator should end, Mr. Spears is obligated to step down without condition and without seeking to extract anything further from his daughter. Indeed, Mr. Spears should resign now and if he does not, this Court must suspend him on September 29th," Rosengart said in the filing.

The next court hearing in the increasingly contentious case is set for Sept. 29.

Jamie Spears has controlled much of his daughter's life since 2008 when she suffered a mental health breakdown. The "Toxic" pop star, now 39, has been trying for more than a year to remove her father from the conservatorship and has refused to perform again while he remains in place.

Lawyers for Jamie Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the latest filing. Jamie Spears has repeatedly said that he has acted only in his daughter's interests, to rebuild her finances and protect her from people trying to exploit her.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · August 31, 2021 · 8:39 PM UTC

Democrats counter Republican-led voter restrictions with early, aggressive outreach

David Harris did not need an explanation when the two canvassers on his driveway asked him and his wife Jamie if they had heard about the new voting restrictions that the Republicans leading his state of Iowa had passed.

United States
Analysis: U.S. liberals see dwindling legal options to challenge voting curbs
United States
Woman testifies about R. Kelly prodding her to have sex
United States
New York prosecutors charge pair with selling fake COVID-19 vaccine cards
United States
Britney Spears' lawyer wants father out immediately as conservator