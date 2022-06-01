Buffalo shooting suspect to face murder, hate crime charges, NY Times reports

Buffalo shooting suspect, Payton S. Gendron, appears in court accused of killing 10 people in a live-streamed supermarket shooting in a Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, U.S., May 19, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 1 (Reuters) - The man accused of the racist shooting at a Buffalo supermarket that left 10 Black residents dead was charged with a 25-count indictment, including murder charges as hate crimes and domestic terrorism, the New York Times reported on Wednesday.

Payton Gendron was scheduled to appear in an Erie County court on Thursday afternoon, the newspaper reported, citing the county's district attorney, John Flynn.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.