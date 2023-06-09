Business group urges Biden to intervene in West Coast ports labor dispute















June 9 (Reuters) - The largest U.S. business group on Friday urged President Joe Biden him to intervene immediately and appoint an independent

mediator to address a West Coast ports labor dispute.

More than 22,000 dockworkers at ports stretching from California to Washington state have been working without a contract since July. U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark in a letter to Biden cited "continued and potentially expanded service disruptions at these ports heading into peak shipping season."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.